Campania in zona gialla secondo la mappa europea Ecdc

La Campania torna in zona gialla seconda la mappa del Centro europeo per il controllo e la prevenzione delle malattie.

Lazio in rosso e Campania in giallo sono queste le principali novità per l’Italia nella mappa dell’Ecdc, il Centro europeo per il controllo e la prevenzione delle malattie, che monitora l’avanzare della pandemia con la mappa con i colori dei Paesi dell’Unione europea.

Nell’aggiornamento del 2 settembre, in Italia restano sette i territori rossi. A Basilicata, Calabria, Marche, Sardegna, Sicilia, Toscana si aggiunge il Lazio. Il resto della Penisola è in arancione, compreso il Molise che due settimane fa era classificato in verde.

Secondo quanto riportato da Il Mattino, quindi, la Campania seconda la mappa Europea Ecdc sarebbe da zona gialla.

Ovviamente ricordiamo che i colori dell’Ecdc non corrispondono alle fasce di colore stabilite dal Ministero della Salute.

Al momento l’unica regione di colore giallo è la Sicilia mentre tutte le altre restano in zona bianca.